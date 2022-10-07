Nedeljkovic will be in the home crease when they face the Maple Leafs on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic was the Red Wings No. 1 goaltender last season but will likely share the net at best with Ville Husso this season. Nedeljkovic was outstanding two seasons ago with the Hurricanes, but did not have a great year between the pipes in 2021-22, going 20-24-9 with a 3.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage.