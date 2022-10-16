Nedeljkovic made 37 saves as the Red Wings upended the Devils 5-2 Saturday.

Nedeljkovic, who is beginning the season in a goalie rotation, took his turn in a back-to-back situation Saturday. He responded in a way the new Red Wings coaching staff wanted after surrendering a goal on the second shot he faced. In his second season with the club, Nedeljkovic will split time with Ville Husso. The 26-year-old appeared to wear down during the second half of 2021-22. He registered 20 wins in 52 starts and posted a 3.31 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.