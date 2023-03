Doucet agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Wednesday.

Doucet has been dominating the QMJHL this season with 89 points in 58 games, which currently has him sitting fifth in scoring in the league. The undrafted winger will make the jump to the professional ranks next season and could even get an extended look by the Wings during training camp ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.