Lombardi was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Lombardi will make the jump to the professional ranks for the first time in his career. With his junior club OHL Flint, the 19-year-old center racked up 45 goals and 57 assists in 67 contests. If Lombardi can bring that scoring touch to the AHL, he could push for a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.