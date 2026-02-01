Lombardi scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Lombardi missed nearly two months of the season, and this was his first big game since he returned. He has two goals and four helpers over nine contests since he rejoined the lineup. Lombardi is at five goals, 20 points and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances this season, an identical pace to the one that yielded 40 points in 44 regular-season outings last year.