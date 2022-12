Lombardi signed a three-year. entry-level contract with Detroit on Friday, his agent Dan Milstein reports.

Lombardi was selected in the fourth-round (113th overall) in the 2022 Draft. The center had 18 goals and 41 assists in 67 games with OHL Flint last season, but has become an offensive force in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals and adding 23 helpers in 31 games.