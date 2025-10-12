Lombardi recorded three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 3-2 win over Texas on Saturday.

Lombardi was held off the scoresheet in the AHL opener, but he made up for it with a big second game. The 22-year-old forward was impressive with 40 points over 44 regular-season outings in 2024-25, and he'll look to keep growing his offense this year. The Red Wings don't have an obvious spot for him in the NHL, but he could force the issue if he plays well for the Griffins.