Athanasiou scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

After potting his 27th goal of the season in the second period on a nifty feed from Jacob de la Rosa, Athanasiou added what appeared to be an insurance marker into an empty net inside the final minute, but it proved to be the game-winner when the Blueshirts found twine with 10 seconds left on the clock. The 24-year-old has back-to-back two-goal performances for the first time in his career, as well as two others in his last 16 games as he puts the finishing touches on a breakout campaign.