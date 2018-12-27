Athanasiou (upper body) is expected to return Thursday night against the Penguins.

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News had a more definitive take on the situation, writing that Athanasiou "will play" against the Pens. The fleet-footed center is on a career-best offensive pace, with Athanasiou averaging 0.63 points per game. He's also on the verge of hitting the two-minute mark for average rink run on the man advantage, so it would be wise to get Double A back into fantasy lineups at this time.