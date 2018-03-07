Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Bags apple in tough overtime loss
Athanasiou recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 road loss to the Bruins.
The wily scoring winger has three goals and just as many assists in his last 10 games to give him appeal in deep leagues. However, it's worth noting that he hasn't had a man-advantage point since Dec. 20, despite averaging close to two minutes in that spot over a span of 31 contests.
