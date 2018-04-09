Athanasiou produced 16 goals, 17 assists, and a minus-15 rating through 71 games this season.

Athanasiou's third season was far from special, which is particularly disappointing since his agent fought hard for a contract extension on his behalf and Double A's holdout caused him to get off to a late start. GM Ken Holland probably expected more from the 23-year-old when the two sides ultimately agreed on a one-year, $1.3875 million contract extension in October (but not before the crafty forward missed 10 games). Athanasiou will once again be a restricted free agent this summer, so it'll be interesting to see how smoothly the contract negotiations go this time around. There's still plenty of untapped offensive potential here, so consider buying low if he stays in the Motor City.