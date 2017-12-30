Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Breaks out of scoring funk
Athanasiou fired eight shots and potted his first goal in 16 games Friday night against the Rangers, contributing to a 3-2 shootout win at home.
Double A stormed past two defenders for a nice little chip shot to snap out of the cold streak. A silky-smooth operator in the attacking zone, Athanasiou is capable of much more than his current output of 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 27 games, but he did get off to a late start to the campaign due to a lengthy contract holdout, and hasn't had a ton of time to settle into a rhythm.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Manufactures power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dishes on team's lone goal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Deposits fifth goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Wreaks havoc on Flames•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets regulation goal, falters in bonus rounds•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finds back of net•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...