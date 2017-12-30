Athanasiou fired eight shots and potted his first goal in 16 games Friday night against the Rangers, contributing to a 3-2 shootout win at home.

Double A stormed past two defenders for a nice little chip shot to snap out of the cold streak. A silky-smooth operator in the attacking zone, Athanasiou is capable of much more than his current output of 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 27 games, but he did get off to a late start to the campaign due to a lengthy contract holdout, and hasn't had a ton of time to settle into a rhythm.