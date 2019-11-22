Athanasiou dished out two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Athanasiou has awakened after an early-season slumber, recording five points over his past three games. Owners who grew frustrated with his slow start and Detroit's overall poor play may have cut bait with Athanasiou, so check your waiver wire. At 25 years of age and coming off a 30-goal season, he's worth owning while he's hot.