Athanasiou scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

The speedster's unassisted goal late in the second period gave the Wings a brief 3-2 lead, but it was all Calgary after that. Athanasiou now has 15 goals and 26 points through 37 games, putting him on pace to easily top last season's career high of 33 points, but his fantasy ceiling remains somewhat constrained by his middle-six role and lack of consistent ice time with the more talented linemates the Detroit roster has to offer.