Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Carries offense in loss
Athanasiou scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
The speedster's unassisted goal late in the second period gave the Wings a brief 3-2 lead, but it was all Calgary after that. Athanasiou now has 15 goals and 26 points through 37 games, putting him on pace to easily top last season's career high of 33 points, but his fantasy ceiling remains somewhat constrained by his middle-six role and lack of consistent ice time with the more talented linemates the Detroit roster has to offer.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores in return•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Back in fold•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Stays out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Status up in the air for Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Late scratch with injury•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Helps Detroit prevail•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...