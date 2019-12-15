Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Climbs back into point column
Athanasiou had a power-play assist Saturday in 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
Athanasiou is trudging along with five goals, 11 assists and a team-worst rating of minus-33. Considering the Red Wings need a miraculous turnaround to be playoff contenders, it's widely believed that Double-A will be shopped at the trade deadline, but he certainly needs to elevate his play in order for potential suitors to be fully sold on his upside. We recommend buying low on him for the off-chance that he winds up with a winning team.
