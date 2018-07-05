Athanasiou is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings, John Matisz of theScore reports.

Athanasiou was limited to 71 games last season, with all but one of the absences due to his contract holdout that lasted until Oct. 20 when he finally settled on a one-year deal worth $1.3875 million. Double A produced personal bests with 17 assists and 33 points in 2017-18, but we're still waiting for the immensely talented forward to fully realize his potential and work his way into the top six for the long haul.