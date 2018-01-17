Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Collects another multi-point showing
Athanasiou scored a goal and added an assist through 19:24 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.
This was the fourth multi-point showing through the past six games for Athanasiou, and he now has 10 goals, 11 assists and a respectable 2.31 points per 60 minutes through 34 games for the campaign. There's been a lot of offensive inconsistency from the 23-year-old forward since entering the league. However, he's generally proved to be a serviceable contributor when receiving consistent playing time in a scoring role. That's currently the case, and Athanasiou has the potential to score his way into a permanent top-six gig with consistent power-play time.
