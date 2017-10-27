Athanasiou (contract dispute) made his season debut Thursday night against the Lightning, recording a mere 11:38 of ice time without any points in the 3-2 road loss.

The ice time was right in line with Double A's career average after he was promised to be more involved as a stipulation for ending his contract holdout and re-signing for another year. Athanasiou did set three shots on goal and was just one of four Detroit skaters to have that many against an electrically charged Lighting squad, so we figure his opportunities and corresponding playing time will only rise as he gets settled in. Be patient with the uber-talented pivot.