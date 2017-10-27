Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Comes up empty in season debut
Athanasiou (contract dispute) made his season debut Thursday night against the Lightning, recording a mere 11:38 of ice time without any points in the 3-2 road loss.
The ice time was right in line with Double A's career average after he was promised to be more involved as a stipulation for ending his contract holdout and re-signing for another year. Athanasiou did set three shots on goal and was just one of four Detroit skaters to have that many against an electrically charged Lighting squad, so we figure his opportunities and corresponding playing time will only rise as he gets settled in. Be patient with the uber-talented pivot.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready for season debut•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Returns to practice•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Set to join team on road trip•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Will take time to get settled•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Getting ducks in row•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Inks one-year deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...