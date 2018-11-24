Athanasiou provided Detroit's only goal Friday in a 3-1 road loss to the Capitals.

Athanasiou has been huge for the Red Wings, as he has six goals and three assists to complement a plus-7 rating over seven November contests. It's no coincidence that he's gone on a tear offensively while showing improvement in the defensive zone, and consistently skating in the top six has been huge for AA as well. We're viewing him as a strong value play in DFS contests until the pricing catches up to his recent string of production.