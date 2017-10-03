Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Contract talks picking up again
Athanasiou is not close to a contract extension with the Red Wings, though negotiations between the two sides have resumed, MLive.com reports.
After threatening to join the KHL for the promise of a lucrative salary and a chance to become eligible for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Red Wings haven't budged on these negotiation tactics from the agent who represents the arbitration-ineligble Athanasiou, one of the most intriguing young players in hockey. However, Darren Ferris also crunches salary numbers for Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson, who's yet another burgeoning talent that commanded a new three-year deal Monday -- we're guessing that has refueled the contract talks, but the fact remains that Double A is highly likely to get off to a late start to the NHL season (if he plays in that league at all).
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Meets with big boss to discuss contract•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Continues negotiations•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Likely bound for KHL•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Still deciding on destination•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Mulling over KHL deal•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Still waiting on new deal with Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...