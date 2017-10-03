Athanasiou is not close to a contract extension with the Red Wings, though negotiations between the two sides have resumed, MLive.com reports.

After threatening to join the KHL for the promise of a lucrative salary and a chance to become eligible for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Red Wings haven't budged on these negotiation tactics from the agent who represents the arbitration-ineligble Athanasiou, one of the most intriguing young players in hockey. However, Darren Ferris also crunches salary numbers for Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson, who's yet another burgeoning talent that commanded a new three-year deal Monday -- we're guessing that has refueled the contract talks, but the fact remains that Double A is highly likely to get off to a late start to the NHL season (if he plays in that league at all).