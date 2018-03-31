Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Contributes goal to shutout win
Athanasiou notched a goal on four shots to supplement four PIM in Saturday's 2-0 home win over the Senators.
Double A was whistled for two minor penalties, as he committed a hooking infraction and one for delay of game, but what helped fantasy owners the most was the top-shelf wrist shot that went over the head of Mike Condon. Athanasiou has been maddingly inconsistent on the way to 16 goals and 17 assists through 68 games this season.
