Athanasiou notched a goal on four shots to supplement four PIM in Saturday's 2-0 home win over the Senators.

Double A was whistled for two minor penalties, as he committed a hooking infraction and one for delay of game, but what helped fantasy owners the most was the top-shelf wrist shot that went over the head of Mike Condon. Athanasiou has been maddingly inconsistent on the way to 16 goals and 17 assists through 68 games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories