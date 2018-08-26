Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Could play center in 2018
Athanasiou could slot in as Detroit's third-line center for this upcoming season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
With Henrik Zetterberg's (back) season in doubt, Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill intends on using Athanasiou as the third-line center behind Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen if Zetterberg remains out. The 24-year-old forward inked a two-year deal this offseason after scoring 33 points in 71 games with the Red Wings last season, both career highs.
