Athanasiou (lower body) could return to action before the NHL's All-Star break, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Athanasiou was assigned a 2-3 week recovery timetable Dec. 31, so this news doesn't really change his prognosis. The 25-year-old forward will need to return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.