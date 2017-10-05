Athanasiou is not listed on Detroit's active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the visiting Wild, per the NHL's official media site.

Double A is still negotiating a contract extension with the Red Wings, with that saga dragging on ever since rumors broke in late August that he could be interested in playing in Russia's KHL. This seems like a nice time to buy low, as there's still a chance he could re-sign with the Red Wings; the fleet-footed pivot finished last season with 18 goals, 11 assists in 64 games and a mere 13:28 of average rink run.