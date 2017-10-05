Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Currently not on active roster
Athanasiou is not listed on Detroit's active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the visiting Wild, per the NHL's official media site.
Double A is still negotiating a contract extension with the Red Wings, with that saga dragging on ever since rumors broke in late August that he could be interested in playing in Russia's KHL. This seems like a nice time to buy low, as there's still a chance he could re-sign with the Red Wings; the fleet-footed pivot finished last season with 18 goals, 11 assists in 64 games and a mere 13:28 of average rink run.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Contract talks picking up again•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Meets with big boss to discuss contract•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Continues negotiations•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Likely bound for KHL•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Still deciding on destination•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Mulling over KHL deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...