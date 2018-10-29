Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Athanasiou is considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's clash with Columbus due to an undisclosed issue, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Athanasiou's potential absence would almost certainly require the team to call up a player or two from the minors, especially with Frans Nielsen (undisclosed) already ruled out Tuesday. After a slow start to the year (one assist in five games), the 24-year-old Athanasiou has tallied four goals and one helper in his previous six contests.
