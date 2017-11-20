Athanasiou lit the lamp in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Avalanche.

Tomas Tatar blocked a shot near center ice and shuffleboarded a pass to Athanasiou, who shook goalie Jonathan Bernier out of his skates for his fifth goal of the season. Double A's speed and tendency to jump out on breakaways leads to gaudy shooting percentages each season. This campaign, he's up to a 15.2-percent clip in converting shots.