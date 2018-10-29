Athanasiou (undisclosed) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets.

With Fran Nielsen (undisclosed) already ruled out, the Red Wings will need to bring up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids, unless the team wants to dress seven defesnemen versus Columbus. Whether Double A will be ready to face the Devils on Thursday remains to be seen, as the club has not provided any details regarding the severity or nature of the center's undisclosed issue.