Athanasiou opened the scoring on the power play in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Athanasiou's tally 16:34 into the middle frame is the only goal scored against Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood in Blackwood's last three starts, but it was all for naught after New Jersey responded with a four-goal barrage in the third period. It has been a lost season for the enigmatic 25-year-old, but three of Athanasiou's eight goals have come in his last three games, as he's finally flashing the skills that helped him pot 30 goals last season.

