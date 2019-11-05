Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ends slump in lopsided loss
Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season in a 6-1 loss to Nashville on Monday.
It took Athanasiou 14 games to find the back of the net. Up to six points on the season, the winger has not produced in 2019-20 at the level he's capable of, prompting trade rumors to begin swirling around Athanasiou. To make matters worse, the forward has been a total liability in the defensive zone, with Athanasiou the not-so-proud owner of a minus-18 rating, worst in the league.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Value slipping in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two helpers in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Lackluster defensive play•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Sets up goal in return•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Playing Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.