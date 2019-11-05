Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season in a 6-1 loss to Nashville on Monday.

It took Athanasiou 14 games to find the back of the net. Up to six points on the season, the winger has not produced in 2019-20 at the level he's capable of, prompting trade rumors to begin swirling around Athanasiou. To make matters worse, the forward has been a total liability in the defensive zone, with Athanasiou the not-so-proud owner of a minus-18 rating, worst in the league.