Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Experiences apparent setback
Athanasiou will miss Sunday's game against the Penguins since he "tweaked something," Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
This news was relayed from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, but more information is needed before we sound the alarm. Athanasiou reportedly sustained a minor injury earlier in the preseason before suiting up for Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders, recording a goal over 17:02 of ice time in that one. Double A's situation is worth monitoring since he figures to be an integral part of Detroit's attack in his fifth NHL season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready for action•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Preseason debut on hold•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Vital to Wings•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Top-six mainstay•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Stays hot with goal•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.