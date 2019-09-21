Athanasiou will miss Sunday's game against the Penguins since he "tweaked something," Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This news was relayed from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, but more information is needed before we sound the alarm. Athanasiou reportedly sustained a minor injury earlier in the preseason before suiting up for Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders, recording a goal over 17:02 of ice time in that one. Double A's situation is worth monitoring since he figures to be an integral part of Detroit's attack in his fifth NHL season.