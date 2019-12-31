Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Facing 2-3 week absence
Athanasiou suffered a lower-body injury and will be sidelined 2-3 weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Athanasiou was stuck in a 16-game goalless streak during which he notched eight helpers, 37 shots and 11 PIM. With the Ontario native unavailable, his spot on the first line will likely go to Robby Fabbri or Filip Zadina. Based on his recovery timeline, Athanasiou could be shelved until after the All-Star break.
