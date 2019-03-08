Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Feasting on easier matchups
Athanasiou recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.
He also scored the only goal for either team in the shootout to secure the victory. Athanasiou's blazing speed was too much for New York's underwhelming blue line corps to handle, but he's had trouble delivering against stiffer competition. His last 10 games include this performance and two-goal efforts against the league's two worst defensive teams in Ottawa and Chicago, but he's been held off the scoresheet entirely in the other seven games over this stretch.
