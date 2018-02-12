Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finally factors into scoring play
Athanasiou snapped a seven-game pointless skid with an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.
Athanasiou had three games of four-plus shots during his most recent cold spell, but we can't quite give him an 'A' for effort since he's looked rather impatient in the attacking zone. His current shooting percentage (9.3) is a major disappointment after setting the bar extremely high with a conversion rate of 16 percent between his first two seasons. A bit more puck luck could get the crafty forward back on track in a hurry, but until then, it's not a bad idea to park Athanasiou on the fantasy pine.
