Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Finally finds goal column in win
Athanasiou scored his first goal since Jan. 8 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
The Red Wings' forward picked a good time to get back in the goal column, as Athanasiou scored the game-winner Tuesday night. He's up to 18 goals and 35 points -- a career high -- in 51 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nightmare for Leafs in win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Registers two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Shots, scoring way up this season•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores pair in home loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Carries offense in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Scores in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...