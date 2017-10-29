Athanasiou smacked a one-timer from the slot Saturday, earning his first goal of the season in the 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.

Making his second appearance following his contract holdout, Athanasiou was moved up to the second line along with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, and Double A received 15:14 of ice time compared to the 11:38 he received in his season debut Thursday. Anthanasiou also did a little shake-and-bake maneuver in the shootout frame, but was stoned by goalie James Reimer. Expect inconsistency as the Ontario native gets settled back in with the Wings, but savvy fantasy owners shouldn't overlook his immense offensive potential.