Athanasiou scored a pair of third-period goals, including one on the power play, to help the Red Wings force overtime only to then lose, 5-4, against the Blackhawks.

The 24-year-old has five goals in the last five games, including a pair of multi-goal contests since Feb. 12. With this scoring spree, Athanasiou has set new career highs in goals and points. After Wednesday, his shooting percentage is up to 13.8 percent, but that's still about 1.0 percent within his career norm. Athanasiou is on pace for a career high in shots on goal, and that's led to his new bests in the scoring categories. He has 22 goals and 39 points in 55 games.