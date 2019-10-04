Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Game-time call for opener
Athanasiou (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for the season road opener versus the Predators on Saturday.
Athanasiou is cutting it close in regards to his status, so we recommend lining up alternatives in case he doesn't suit up. While the dynamic forward is in danger of missing the contest, the Wings received good news that young leader Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) is good to go, which lessens the impact of AA possibly sitting out.
