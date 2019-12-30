Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Generates helper in loss
Athanasiou posted an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Athanasiou earned the secondary helper on Robby Fabbri's lone goal in the contest. The 25-year-old winger has four assists in his last seven games. Athanasiou is at 19 points, 88 shots on goal and a minus-35 rating through 36 games this season, a noticeable decline from his 54-point effort in 2018-19.
