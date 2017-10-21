Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Getting ducks in row
Athanasiou, who agreed to a one-year, $1.3875 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Friday, will go through the work visa process and take a physical exam before officially rejoining the team, and once he's settled in will assume a top-nine role with consistent deployment on the power play and penalty kill, The Athletic reports.
GM Ken Holland was finally able to work out a deal for Double A after his agent played hardball with the contract negotiations that lasted through the summer and cut into the first seven games of the regular season; he'll probably miss a few more as he gets his visa and physical taken care of. Athanasiou only averaged 13:28 of ice time last season, but it's a safe bet that he'll see much more rink run after he and his agent took so much time during the offseason reminding team brass just how valuable he is to the Original Six franchise.
