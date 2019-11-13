Athanasiou scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Tuesday. He also dished out three hits.

Athanasiou is enjoying a productive month of November, providing three goals and three assists -- along with 22 shots on goal -- in seven games. After a slow start to 2019-20, Athanasiou seems to have rediscovered the touch that allowed him to reach career highs in points (54) and goals (30) a year ago.