Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Goals in back-to-back games
Athanasiou scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Tuesday. He also dished out three hits.
Athanasiou is enjoying a productive month of November, providing three goals and three assists -- along with 22 shots on goal -- in seven games. After a slow start to 2019-20, Athanasiou seems to have rediscovered the touch that allowed him to reach career highs in points (54) and goals (30) a year ago.
