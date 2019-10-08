The Red Wings placed Athanasiou (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 20, so it gives the Wings some flexibility for his return. Athanasiou has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a tweak that he's dealt with since his retroactive date. With Athanasiou and Frans Nielsen (undisclosed) both placed on IR, it's likely Ryan Kuffner and Evgeny Svechnikov are inserted into the lineup for Tuesday's game after getting called up Monday.