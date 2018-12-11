Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Helps Detroit prevail
Athanasiou recorded his third December point with an assist in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.
Athanasiou has three helpers through six games this month, but the smooth operator actually failed to etch the scoresheet in four of those contests. While Double A is on pace for a career-high 55 points with six multi-point efforts on the season ledger, it's so tough to predict when he'll land in the scoring column. As a result, he's best served as a depth forward in fantasy.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Lends helping hand•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Continues torrid stretch•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Plays hero in OT•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Third straight game with goal, assist•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Helps team to third straight win•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two-point effort in OT win over Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...