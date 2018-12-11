Athanasiou recorded his third December point with an assist in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.

Athanasiou has three helpers through six games this month, but the smooth operator actually failed to etch the scoresheet in four of those contests. While Double A is on pace for a career-high 55 points with six multi-point efforts on the season ledger, it's so tough to predict when he'll land in the scoring column. As a result, he's best served as a depth forward in fantasy.