Athanasiou produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Athanasiou has crafted four even-strength points since returning from an undisclosed issue Friday night against the Rangers. The fourth-year winger uses his tremendous wheels to split the defense and generate offensive chances on the fly. Don't look now, but Double A is up to six goals and four assists in 13 games, and the Ontario native will remain a strong value play in fantasy as long as he keeps this up and the Wings stay near the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.