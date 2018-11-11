Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Helps team to third straight win
Athanasiou produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Athanasiou has crafted four even-strength points since returning from an undisclosed issue Friday night against the Rangers. The fourth-year winger uses his tremendous wheels to split the defense and generate offensive chances on the fly. Don't look now, but Double A is up to six goals and four assists in 13 games, and the Ontario native will remain a strong value play in fantasy as long as he keeps this up and the Wings stay near the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Two-point effort in OT win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ready to go Friday•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Targeting Friday return•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Won't play in Saturday's game•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ruled out against Devils•
-
Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Unfit to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...