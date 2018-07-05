Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Ink drying on new deal
Athanasiou agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a two-year, $6 million contract extension Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Unlike last year, Wings GM Ken Holland didn't have to spend his whole summer (and part of the fall) trying to retain Athanasiou, who didn't officially re-sign with the Original Six club until Oct. 30 and ended up missing the first 10 games. One of the craftiest players the league has to offer, Athanasiou only managed 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) and worked against a minus-15 rating last season. Since the Wings could have prospects Michael Rasmussen and 2018 sixth overall draft pick Filip Zadina on the parent-club roster for Opening Night, Double A will face that much more pressure to live up to his lofty billing.
