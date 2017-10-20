Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Inks one-year deal
Athanasiou ended his holdout, signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings worth $1.387 million Friday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Athanasiou will need some time to get to Detroit, According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, which gives the club some time to an additional roster move to stay under the 23-man limit. Even with the late start to the season, the 23-year-old should be able to reach at least the 30-point mark this year.
