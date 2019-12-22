Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Involved on team's lone goal
Athanasiou produced a power-play assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Athanasiou saw 17:14 of ice time in the contest, despite accruing nine PIM stemming from his fight with Justin Holl. Overall, it's been a frustrating year for AA; not only does he have a team-low minus-36 rating, but a shooting percentage of 6.3 has resulted in a weaker shots-per-game output as measured against his 2018-19 campaign.
