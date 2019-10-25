Athanasiou is struggling with a team-low rating at minus-11.

Athanasiou sustained a late preseason injury that cost him the first two games of the regular season, and he hasn't settled into any kind of groove since returning. In fact, the speedy second line comprised of Athanasiou, Valtteri Filppula and Taro Hirose has combined for just seven points in the early going. If Double A continues to struggle on both ends of the ice, it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Jeff Blashill replace him with Evgeny Svechnikov in the top six, at least temporarily.