Athanasiou will not play Saturday afternoon against the Panthers due to an upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Athanasiou has not scored in the past 11 games, plus he's been working against a minus-4 rating this month, so he was probably due for a mental break anyway. His absence should open up more playing time for Luke Glendening, who has five goals and seven assists through 36 games and finds himself on pace for a career year offensively.