Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Lends helping hand
Athanasiou had two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Athanasiou broke a two game pointless streak by setting up two of Detroit's five goals on the night. The highly skilled forward upped his assist total to seven on the year, as he now has 18 points in 24 games played.
