Athanasiou scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

His first tally midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner, while his second came into an empty net. Athanasiou had been scoreless in three games since returning from a month-long absence due to a lower-body injury, but the 25-year-old appears to be fully healthy now. On the season, Athanasiou has seven goals and 21 points through 40 games, but his hideous minus-39 rating for the cellar-dwelling Wings is the worst mark in the league, and makes him tough to roster in many fantasy formats.